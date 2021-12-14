Jets Own Picks 4 and 7 in the 2022 NFL Draft After Week 14

Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season is now complete. That makes it time to take a look at where the Jets’ first round picks would fall if the season ended today according to Tankathon. As a reminder the Jets have two first round picks in 2022, their own and Seattle’s from the Jamal Adams trade.

A week ago the Jets’ slots were 4th and 5th. The team retained the 4th selection with its loss to the Saints. The Seattle pick, however, dropped down to 7th as a result of the Seahawks domination of Houston. The game had a double effect on the Jets. Not only did Seattle make its pick worse, the Texans stayed one game ahead of the Jets for the 3rd pick.

At the moment Jacksonville and Houston are ahead of the Jets for picks 2 and 3 respectively. The Giants own picks 5 and 6 ahead of Seattle. One of those picks is based on Chicago’s play. Both the Giants and the Bears are a game ahead of the Seahawks for that selection.