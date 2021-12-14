Podcast: Thoughts on Zach Wilson and Where Things Go From Here

On today’s podcast I focus on the struggles of rookie quarterback Zach Wilson.

I would say by almost any measure his first season in the NFL has been a disappointment. For me Sunday was a turning point. I just don’t see any way to find 2021 redeeming for him at this point.

In the first segment I contextualize his struggles. I discuss an article I wrote yesterday that did just that. In the second segment I discuss why we have reached the point where I think the Jets will need to bring in competition for him in 2022. In the final segment I talk about what Zach can show in the final four games to at least end the season on a positive note and alleviate some of the concerns many others and myself have with his performance to date.

Thanks for listening. You can subscribe to Locked On Jets where podcasts are found.