New York Jets Flight Connections 12/14/21

Good morning, Gang Green Nation! I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. While Sunday didn’t yield the results anyone wanted, this week does bring some good news. Both Michael Carter’s should be returning, and Quinnen Williams (who was injured in Sunday’s game), escaped from suffering a major injury. That’s the good news. The bad news is that the team truly still doesn’t have many answers, or an identity quite yet. At 3-10, the Jets face the Miami Dolphins this Sunday. The first time these teams met it was a 24-17 victory for Miami, in a game where Joe Flacco threw for nearly 300 yards for the Jets. It was also a game that the Jets seemingly could have won. This week the Dolphins RB room is ravaged by Covid, which gives the Jets an edge - given their insane weakness to running attacks this season. We’ll see if the team can avenge their previous loss and take out Miami in Week 15. With that, here are your links to the Jets to start your morning.

Chris Franklin - For Jets’ Robert Saleh, the ‘crappy’ part just started this season. For fans, it’s been going on for 11 years | Opinion

Ethan Greenberg - Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most Snaps in Loss to Saints?

Jake Brown - Gang's All Here podcast: Zach Wilson Regresses in Ugly Loss

Rich Cimini - New York Jets' Zach Wilson continues trend: No such thing as a gimme

Michael Nania - Zach Wilson's accuracy numbers hit new career-low vs. New Orleans

Oliver Cochrane - Chad Johnson insists Zach Wilson is "f---king great" despite latest loss

Joey Chandler - Jets’ C.J. Mosley says he’s ‘built for criticism’ after embarrassing loss to Saints

Michael Nania - C.J. Mosley's bounce-back game vs. Saints one of few Jets silver linings

Scott Thompson - Jets' Quinnen Williams explains decision to play through shoulder injury in loss to Saints

Greg Joyce - Quinnen Williams providing example for Jets teammates

Jack Bell - Notebook | ‘Influx of Guys’ Will Bolster Jets Roster Against Miami

Paul A. Esden, Jr. - Jets Insider Questions Mekhi Becton’s Conditioning, Motivation to Return

Michael Obermuller - Jets Face Crucial Decision on DT Foley Fatukasi in 2022

Justin Fried - 5 superstar free agents the NY Jets could target in 2022

