Jets Open As 8.5 Point Underdogs vs Dolphins

The New York Jets were crushed by the New Orleans Saints 30 - 9 yesterday to drop their record to 3-10 on the year. The defense was not quite as bad as in recent weeks, keeping the Jets in the game well into the 4th quarter. The offense, on the other hand, was offensive. Zach Wilson was wildly erratic with his throws, the receivers did him no favors with several dropped passes, and the running game gained no traction against an excellent Saints run defense. The result was another dreary Jets loss.

Now the Jets prepare for a game against the surging Miami Dolphins. After starting the season 1-7, the Dolphins have reeled off five consecutive wins. They are as hot as any team in football right now. During their five game winning streak no team has scored more than 17 points against a suddenly outstanding Dolphins defense, and four out of five opponents have been held to 10 points or less. That does not bode well for a punchless Jets offense missing most of its better skill position players.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Dolphins are 8.5 point home favorites against the Jets on Sunday. That seems like a rather small spread for a home team as hot as the Dolphins are right now against a road team as awful as the Jets are right now.

Can the Jets win? Sure. There’s always a chance the team gets a few turnovers, maybe a great special teams play or two. You also can’t rule out Zach Wilson catching fire, even if he’s been terrible lately. Any given Sunday and all. Yes, the Jets can win, but no, that’s probably not the way to bet.

The Moneyline odds are New York Jets +290/ New Orleans Saints -380.

The Over/Under for the game is 43.

What do you think Jets fans? Will the Jets beat the odds in this game?