Podcast: Zach Wilson and Defense Fail in Loss to the Saints

The Jets lost 30-9 yesterday to the Saints. The defeat drops their record to 3-10 on the season.

I don’t think there is any way to sugar coat this game. It was a brutal performance by the Jets. They were blown out by a team that was on a five game losing streak. Taysom Hill’s injury greatly limited the New Orleans passing game, yet the Saints were able to put 30 points on the board. In this context, you might argue it was the worst performance of the season by the worst defense in the league.

Perhaps more disconcerting for the Jets, Zach Wilson played a miserable game. Any possible progress from the Philadelphia game went out the window. Wilson’s play is extremely troubling to me. I discuss all of this and more on today’s podcast episode.

Thanks for listening. Subscribe to Locked on Jets to receive new episodes as they are posted.