New York Jets Flight Connections 12/13/21

Good morning, Gang Green Nation! I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. Another week, another bad loss by the Jets. Zach Wilson didn’t look good, and had some really horrific throws throughout the day. We’ve reached a point where the sugar-coating from Robert Saleh is becoming the same type of annoyance as a fly around your face as you’re trying to eat. The fans need answers at this point. Obviously, the Jets aren’t winning anything this year - and they should never have been thought to do so after last year. However, showing competence was never out of the realm of expectation - and the Jets haven’t been competent this year. There needs to be a major change on the team, or I’m going to start having serious concerns about Saleh’s true head coaching ability. You need to be more than a leader to have success in the NFL. We’ll see if they can bounce back next week. With that, here are your links to the team today.

