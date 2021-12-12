SNF: Bears vs Packers Game Thread

Sunday Night Football, Week 14. Tonight the Chicago Bears visit the Green Bay Packers in an NFC North grudge match.

The 4-8 Chicago Bears come into this game reeling, losers of six of their last seven games. The Bears run the ball reasonably effectively, but they have the worst passing offense in the NFL. As a result the Bears struggle to score points. They also turn the ball over too much and don’t generate enough turnovers on defense. A low scoring offense that can’t pass the ball and loses the turnover battles is a surefire path to a losing record in the NFL. The Bears still field a decent defense, but it’s not enough to overcome their offensive woes.

The 9-3 Green Bay Packers come into this game off an impressive win over the Los Angeles Rams last week. With the sublime Aaron Rodgers under center the Packers do enough on offense to win most weeks, but surprisingly rank just 15th in the NFL on offense. The Packers win with their 7th ranked defense and with an offense that turns the ball over less than any other team in the NFL. That should be a formula for victory at home against a punchless Bears offense that turns the ball over with abandon. However, in this topsy turvy NFL season the double digit favorite Packers against a division foe might be primed for another of this season’s many shocking upsets.

It’s the Bears and the Packers in an NFC North rivalry game on Sunday Night Football.