Jets vs Saints Second Half Thread

The first half of the New York Jets game against the New Orleans Saints is in the books, and the Jets are trailing the Saints 10 - 6.

The Jets began the game on offense and went three and out. On the ensuing Saints drive the Jets defense picked up where they left off last week, allowing a long, methodical Saints drive ending in a field goal for an early 3 - 0 Saints lead. The first quarter ended with the score still 3 - 0 as Ty Johnson killed the Jets with three drops in the quarter, resulting in three consecutive three and outs for the Jets.

The Jets put together a short drive for a field goal early in the second quarter to tie the score at 3 - 3.

A late Saints touchdown drive featuring Alvin Kamara on virtually every play gave the Saints a 10 - 3 lead. The Jets answered with a field goal drive to make the score 10 - 6 at halftime in a half marked by really ugly passing.

Enjoy the second half everyone.