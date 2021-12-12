Final Score: Saints 30, Jets 9

In the New York Jets’ 13th game of the 2021 season the Jets lost to the New Orleans Saints 30 - 9.

In the first half the Jets suffered from three drops by Ty Johnson, two untimely penalties by Denzel Mims, and some scattershot passing by Zach Wilson. The result was an ugly offensive performance by the Jets en route to a 10 - 6 halftime deficit. Wilson was just 7 for 18 passing, good for just 76 yards in the first half, and was missing badly on many of his passes. The Jets running game was equally poor, amassing just 39 yards in the first half, 20 of which were on Zach Wilson scrambles.

The only things keeping the Jets in the game were a poor half of passing by Taysom Hill for the Saints and a surprisingly decent effort by the Jets defense for a change.

The Saints went on a long field goal drive to eat up most of the third quarter as Taysom Hill began to find the range with his passes. The game entered the 4th quarter with a 13 - 6 Saints lead.

A short Saints drive early in the 4th quarter gave the Saints a double digit lead. Soon thereafter the Saints scored a touchdown on a Taysom Hill run and the Jets fate was sealed. The rest of the game was garbage time.

This was a rare game where the Jets defense played well enough to win. They were far from dominant, but the defense at least kept the Jets in the game until late in the 4th quarter. Unfortunately for the Jets, the offense was abysmal. The Jets had no running game whatsoever, and Zach Wilson’s wildly erratic passing made sure the Jets were unable to sustain anything offensively all game.

With the loss the Jets go to 3-10 on the year and they are now officially eliminated from playoff contention.

We’ll provide a more in depth recap a little later on. In the meantime leave your comments on the game below.