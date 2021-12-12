Week 14 Late Games Open Thread

Week 14 of the NFL season continues with four late afternoon games. Perhaps the best of the bunch features the Buffalo Bills visiting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The 7-5 Buffalo Bills come into this game struggling, winners of just three of their last seven games. They lost to the New England Patriots 14 - 10 last week. The Bills feature the NFL’s top ranked pass defense and top ranked defense overall. They also have a top 10 offense, yet the Bills just keep losing when they face top NFL teams. We’ll see if they can break that trend today against the Buccaneers.

The 9-3 Tampa Bay Buccaneers come into this game surging, winners of three straight games. The Buccaneers feature the NFL’s #1 ranked passing offense, led by the ageless Tom Brady. The best passing offense in the NFL facing the best pass defense in the NFL provides great theater for this matchup.

Elsewhere in the late games, the New York Giants take on the Los Angeles Chargers; the COVID depleted Detroit Lions face off against the Denver Broncos; and the San Francisco 49ers play the Cincinnati Bengals.

Enjoy the games everybody. Use this thread to comment on whichever late afternoon games catch your fancy.