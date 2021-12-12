Jets vs Saints Game Thread

It’s week 14 of the NFL season and the New York Jets are at home in East Rutherford, New Jersey to face the New Orleans Saints.

The Jets are coming off a 33 - 18 loss at the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles. The Jets defense allowed the Eagles to score on their first seven straight drives in that game. Needless to say, it is nearly impossible to win when your defense plays like that.

This week the Jets offense will be without receivers Corey Davis and Elijah Moore, as well as running backs Tevin Coleman and Michael Carter, and tight end Tyler Kroft. With the Jets playing backups at every skill position it will be surprising if the team can generate much offense against a good Saints defense.

The Saints have injury problems of their own. Starting quarterback Jameis Winston is out for the year, and his replacement, Trevor Siemian, posted an 0 - 4 record in Winston’s absence. The Saints benched Siemian in favor of third string quarterback Taysom Hill last week, but Hill has an injured finger on his throwing hand and he threw four interceptions last Sunday. Another Taysom Hill meltdown this week is probably the Jets’ best path to victory today, if the Jets can somehow contain the Saints’ running game.

It’s the New York Jets and the New Orleans Saints today at 1 pm EST. Please leave your comments in the section cleverly marked “comments” below. Enjoy the game everybody.