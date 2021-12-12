New York Jets Flight Connections 12/12/21

Good morning, Gang Green Nation! Another day, another major injury problem for the New York Jets. Star rookie wide receiver Elijah Moore was placed on the injured reserve list yesterday, keeping him out for at least three games and potentially ending his season. With Corey Davis already out for the year the Jets are down to Jamison Crowder, Keelan Cole, Denzel Mims and Braxton Berrios at wide receiver. Needless to say, that crew does not instill fear in the hearts of defensive coordinators around the league. Zach Wilson will have his work cut out for him in the passing game going forward. On the other hand, this situation presents Denzel Mims with a golden opportunity to show he belongs as a major part of the Jets plans at wide receiver in 2022 and beyond. If Mims fails to produce with this opportunity we can probably surmise he is not likely to be the receiver we thought the Jets were getting when they drafted him.

Here are your links to your New York Jets this glorious Sunday in December:

Brian Costello - Homestretch of Jets’ season about laying foundation for future

Randy Lange - Inside the Numbers | Braxton Berrios Delivering Many Happy Returns

Steve Serby - Braxton Berrios talks Jets’ future, Zach Wilson, mentality

Ethan Greenberg - Jets Place WR Elijah Moore on IR, Activate CB Brandin Echols Off IR

Brian Costello - Jets place Elijah Moore on IR as bad injury luck continues

Rich Cimini - New York Jets place wide receiver Elijah Moore on injured reserve with quadriceps injury

Max Goodman - What Elijah Moore’s Injury Means For New York Jets

Paul A. Esden Jr. - Jets WR Depth Chart Reaches Brutal Low Amid Elijah Moore News

Katie Francis - Jets news: NY’s offense takes a hit with latest Elijah Moore injury update

Justin Fried - Here’s what the NY Jets WR depth chart looks like without Elijah Moore

Gary Phillips - New York Jets place WR Elijah Moore on injured reserve

Phil Sullivan - Elijah Moore Placed on IR; Echols is Back

Glenn Naughton - A Look at in-house Wide Receiver Candidates as Moore Heads to IR and Smith in Covid Protocol

Steve Serby - Joe Klecko: Jets must ‘fight together’ to earn teams’ respect

DJ Bien-Aime II - Jets vs. Saints is a battle of two struggling teams

Mike Lupica - Jets, Giants continue to call Loserville home

Michael Obermuller - NFL Analyst Says It’s Time for Jets to Cut LB C.J. Mosley

Paul A. Esden Jr. - Jets Land Lions TE TJ Hockenson in Hypothetical Trade

Justin Fried - NY Jets fix their defense in 7-round 2022 NFL Mock Draft

Gary Phillips - Wide receiver-needy Jets put Jeff Smith on COVID-19 list

Tyler Greenawalt - New York Jets: Robert Saleh defends Jeff Ulbrich

Tyler Calvaruso - Saints vs. Jets: Rash of injuries among Week 14 storylines

Tyler Greenawalt - New York Jets: 7 decisions Gang Green probably regrets right now

Jessica Schladebeck - Former Jets player hit with jail time for COVID relief scam

