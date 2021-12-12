Jets vs Saints Game Day Forecast

The New York Jets will take on the New Orleans Saints today at home in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The game starts at 1:00 pm EST.

Skies will be bright and sunny throughout the game. Winds will be moderate and variable at 10 - 15 mph, with some higher gusts possible, out of the west northwest to start the game, dropping to 5 - 10 mph out of the west by game’s end. Temperatures will be moderate for mid December in East Rutherford, in the mid to upper 40s throughout the game. Humidity will be low and comfortable, in the high 30s throughout the game. The risk of precipitation will be near zero throughout the game. This will be reasonably comfortable late autumn football weather in New Jersey. The winds may present some problems in the passing game early on, but as the game progresses the winds should diminish. The weather will be perfect for the players, a bit chilly for the fans, but nothing a good winter coat can’t handle.

Enjoy the game everybody.