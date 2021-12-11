Jets vs. Saints and NFL Week 14 on TV

CBS has a doubleheader on Sunday while FOX will show a single game to each region.

If you live in the New York area, you will see:

Saints at Jets early on CBS

Bills at Buccaneers late on CBS

Giants at Chargers late on FOX

Kickoff time for the New York Jets and the New Orleans Saints is 1:00 pm Eastern. Andrew Catalon and James Lofton will call the game for CBS. The Saints are favored, per our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Outside of the New York area, the game will be shown in a number of markets in the South. These include New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Shreveport, Jackson (MS), Mobile, and Tupelo (MS). Outside of New York and Southern markets where the game will be shown, you will need to make alternate arrangements involving NFL Sunday Ticket.

The entire nation will see Bears at Packers Sunday night on NBC and Rams at Cardinals Monday night on ABC and ESPN.