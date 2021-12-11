 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Jets Place Elijah Moore on Injured Reserve

By John B
Syndication: USA TODAY Danielle Parhizkaran / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Jets’ bad injury luck continues as wide receiver Elijah Moore has been placed on injured reserve. Connor Hughes broke the story.

Moore missed practice all week with a quadricep injury. It comes at an unfortunate time as the rookie receiver had been improving over the second half of the season. Moore had five touchdown receptions in the last five games and had the first 100 yard game of his career a few weeks back against Miami. Last week against the Eagles he had 6 catches for 77 yards, his best performance to date with Zach Wilson under center.

Elijah would be eligible to return for the final two weeks of the season, but it seems plausible this could be the end of a promising rookie season.

The Jets made other roster moves on Saturday.

Echols is the most notable player on this list. He started the first nine games before suffering a quad injury against Buffalo in November.

