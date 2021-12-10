New York Jets Flight Connections 12/10/21

Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. The weekend is finally here, and that means Jets football is right around the corner. In Week 13, rookie quarterback Zach Wilson took Rookie of the Week honors for his performance against the Philadelphia Eagles; albeit in a losing effort. The Jets don’t have much of an easier task this week, as they take on the New Orleans Saints. The Saints should have Alvin Kamara back, but this is probably the best time for the Jets defense to ‘get right’. Taysom Hill has an injury to his finger that will most likely require surgery at some point. If the Jets defense isn’t able to at least slow down a hurt Saints offense, there should be a move made, whether that’s firing Ulbrich, or doing something creative. The Jets defense has been a sieve this year, and while I like Saleh, some of it has been pretty unacceptable. Let’s hope the team can turn it around this week. With that, here are your links to the Jets today.

Randy Lange - 5 Jets to Watch as Jets Seek to Sink the Saints on Sunday

Tyler Capossela - Scouting the NY Jets Week 14 opponent: New Orleans Saints

Ryan Cole - The Saints offense is a complete mess heading into game vs. Jets

Scott Thompson - How Jets' Robert Saleh plans on stopping Alvin Kamara - Taysom Hill run combo this week

NewYorkJets.com - Jets Injury Report | Week 14 vs. Saints - Thursday

Alex Smith - Jets WR Elijah Moore misses second straight practice with quad injury

Geoff Magliocchetti - Robert Saleh provides another vague update on Mekhi Becton

Justin Fried - NY Jets LT Mekhi Becton promises he will play this season

Michael Obermuller - Jets Week 13 Injury Could Mean Return of Greg Van Roten

Ethan Greenberg - Jets Activate Keelan Cole from Reserve/Covid-19 List

Randy Lange - Saints' Run Game, Respect for Jets Are on C.J. Mosley's Mind

Greg Joyce - Jets' C.J. Mosley: It's on us to earn opponents' respect

Michael Nania - It's time for Jets fans to start being more critical of C.J. Mosley

Paul A. Esden, Jr. - Defensive Guru Called Ideal Fit to Fix Jets Defense

Ethan Greenberg - Jets QB Zach Wilson Named NFL’s Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week

Andrew Golden - Breaking down Zach Wilson's efficient afternoon against the Eagles

Mike Rosenstein - Ex-Jets QB is all-in on Zach Wilson: ‘He just blows your mind’

Jack Bell - Mike LaFleur Dishes on Aaron Rodgers’ Advice to Zach Wilson

Joey Chandler - Jets’ Zach Wilson feeling more comfortable in huddle heading into final stretch of rookie season

Scott Thompson - Why Jets' Zach Wilson is viewing last five games as 'my second year'

Joey Chandler - Competition fueled Jets’ Braxton Berrios in his journey to the NFL

Jake Brown - ‘Gang’s All Here’ Episode 90: Injuries, Kickers Continue Dooming Jets feat. Erik Coleman

Tyler Calvaruso - New York Jets: Things to know about new WR Tarik Black

