Podcast: Three Groups the Jets Need to Step Up

Sunday the Jets will pass the halfway point of the season. At 2-6, the team is certainly hoping to finish stronger that it started the year.

On today’s podcast I look at three groups of players the team needs to get better play from in the second half of the year. They are the defensive line, the 2020 Draft class, and the run blockers. All three of them were supposed to be part of the solution. The defense is built around the line. Every team counts on production from second year players. The offense has tried to lean on the run. These groups are all underperforming, though, and it has had negative consequences for the Jets. I discuss this and more on today’s episode.

Thanks as always for listening. Subscribe to Locked on Jets where podcasts are found to have new episodes delivered to you as they are posted each day.