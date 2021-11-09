2021 NFL Power Rankings, Week 10: Back To The Drawing Board

The New York Jets got clobbered by the Indianapolis Colts last Thursday, 45 - 30, in a game not nearly as close as the final score indicated. The Jets defense was abominable, as the Colts scored nearly every time they had the ball. The Jets record under head coach Robert Saleh fell to 2-6. How did the power rankings feel about this loss? Let’s find out.

Pro Football Network

28) New York Jets It seems as long as the quarterback in New York is not Zach Wilson, this offense has no problem making plays and scoring points. However, it appears the Jets’ defense becomes less serious as the weeks pass. I assumed their secondary would struggle aside from Marcus Maye, but some of those young players performed well early in the season. They are no longer playing good football. In fact, over the past three weeks, no defense has been worse. No team is allowing more points per game this season than the Jets were before Sunday’s kickoffs. They’re a rebuilding team, and this is what happens to rebuilding teams. They’ve still gone out and won two football games. That’s a good sign.

Sports Illustrated

28. New York Jets (2–6) Points in poll: 25 Highest-place vote: 28 (3 votes) Lowest-place vote: 30 (2 votes) Preseason rank: 30 Last week: Loss at Colts, 45–30 Next week: vs. Bills While we seem to want to pile on this roster right now, which is, at best, on par with a second-tier college all-star game, Robert Saleh has the team hanging around in games it has no business hanging around in, and bouncing back from some fairly sizable defeats. Zach Wilson’s eventual return should give us a better glimpse at the immediate future in Florham Park, but it’s far too early to discount Saleh despite a handful of sizable losses.

New York Post

28. New York Jets, 2-6 The Jets wanted a head coach involved in all facets, but it would be nice if Robert Saleh used some of his defensive prowess. They were gashed for 260 yards on the ground by the Colts. Here’s the bigger concern for the Jets: Quarterbacks Mike White and Josh Johnson look competent running coordinator Mike LaFleur’s offense, so why doesn’t Zach Wilson?

USA Today

29. Jets (28): Backup QBs Mike White and Josh Johnson have combined to throw eight TDs in 133 attempts. Four of rookie Zach Wilson’s 181 throws have produced points.

The rankings are remarkably uniform this week.

What do you think? Where should the Jets rank in the NFL power rankings?