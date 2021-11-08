MNF: Bears vs Steelers Game Thread

Monday Night Football, Week 9. Tonight the Chicago Bears visit the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The 3-5 Chicago Bears come into this game reeling, losers of three straight after getting off to a promising 3-2 start to the season. The Bears have struggled badly on offense. They come into the game ranked last in the NFL in yards and second to last in points. Much of the problem can be traced to rookie quarterback Justin Fields, who has had a very difficult time adjusting to the NFL. The Bears have scored 14 or less points in four of their eight games. It’s very tough to win in the NFL like that. Unfortunately for the Bears, even their once stellar defense has taken a step back this year. The Bears have given up 24 or more points in five of their eight games this year. Statistically they rank around NFL average on defense this year. When you feature arguably the worst offense in the NFL, an average-ish defense isn’t likely to save you.

The 4-3 Pittsburgh Steelers come into this game on a roll, winners of three straight. The Steelers, like the Bears, have struggled on offense this year. They rank 24th in yards and 26th in points scored. The Steelers have scored 17 points or less in four of their seven games this year. The Steelers defense has been good but not great this year, ranking 11th in the NFL in yards and 7th in points allowed.

This game sizes up as a low scoring, defensive struggle between two of the worst offenses in the NFL. Of course, now that I’ve said that, it’s likely to become a wild shootout.

It’s the Bears and the Steelers on Monday Night Football.

Enjoy the game everybody.