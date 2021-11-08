Jets Release Thomas Morstead

The Jets have announced the release of punter Thomas Morstead.

We've released P Thomas Morstead. — New York Jets (@nyjets) November 8, 2021

You're the man, Thomas. Thanks for everything https://t.co/fHxQ5WGzAk — New York Jets (@nyjets) November 8, 2021

Morstead was signed prior to Week 2. Starting punter Braden Mann suffered a knee injury in the opener against Carolina and was placed on injured reserve.

A long-time member of the New Orleans Saints prior to joining the Jets, Morstead did an excellent job filling in. He rated in the top ten of the league with a net average of 43 yards per punt. His work was so good that one could have been forgiven for wondering whether the 35 year old punter would keep the job even after Mann got healthy.

The timing of this does make it seem like Mann is set to return this weekend against Buffalo. The second year punter struggled in 2020 but did have a strong preseason in 2021, a possible sign of development. His only punt of 2021 thus far went for 56 yards against the Panthers.