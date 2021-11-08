Jets Open As 13 Point Underdogs vs Bills

The New York Jets fell hard last Thursday against the Indianapolis Colts. Following an exhilarating, wildly improbable, Mike White led victory over the Cincinnati Bengals the previous Sunday, the Jets were blown out by the Colts. A late comeback by the Jets made the score semi-respectable at 45 -30, but the game was never in doubt.

Now the Jets prepare for a showdown against the best team in the AFC East, the Buffalo Bills, this coming Sunday. The Bills are coming off a shocking 9 - 6 loss against the lowly Jacksonville Jaguars.

After exiting last Thursday’s game in the first quarter with an arm injury, Mike White should be healthy enough to play on Sunday against the Bills. Zach Wilson may also be healthy enough to play after missing a few weeks. That sets up the question of who will start against the Bills. Whoever starts at quarterback for the Jets may be in for a long day. The Bills boast the best pass defense in the NFL. They have given up the fewest passing yards in the NFL by a wide margin. They have given up just five passing touchdowns all year - the next best team has given up 10. The Bills have allowed a passer rating of just 62.9 on the year. No other NFL team is under 76. The Bills defense is ranked #1 in the NFL in points allowed, yards allowed, first downs allowed, passing touchdowns allowed and turnovers generated. I could go on, but you get the picture. The Bills have a great defense. That does not bode well for either of the Jets’ young quarterbacks.

As good as the Bills have been on defense, the Bills offense ranks #1 in the NFL in scoring % and top 8 in points, yards, first downs, turnovers, passing yards and passing touchdowns. This is a deep, talented, well balanced Bills team that on paper is much better than the Jets in nearly every way. Notwithstanding the awful performance by the Bills against the Jaguars yesterday, this Bills team has earned the right to be huge favorites against the Jets.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Bills are 13 point favorites on the road against the Jets on Sunday. That’s a huge spread for a road team, but it is well earned. The Jets will need to bring their A game, and the Bills will need to have a second consecutive letdown game for this game to be close. The Jets have shocked people twice before with upsets this season. Perhaps they can pull another rabbit out of their hats at home against Bills. Can the Jets win? Sure, anything’s possible, but that’s not the way to bet.

The Moneyline odds are New York Jets +500 / Cincinnati Bengals -720.

The Over/Under for the game is 48.

What do you think Jets fans? Will the Jets beat the odds in this game?