New York Jets Flight Connections 11/8/21

Good morning, GGN! I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. Shout out to Mr. Wells for holding down the fort over the weekend as usual. The Jets are in a position that seemingly only the Jets could ever find themselves in. After being criticized all offseason for the lack of a veteran backup quarterback, Zach Wilson went down with an injury. The Jets eventually traded for Joe Flacco, someone they could have signed this offseason without giving up draft capital. They did that, only to find out that the best quarterback on their roster (for this season) is Mike White - a man who was completely overlooked throughout camp. Now, the Jets have big decisions to make. Do they start Mike White or Zach Wilson if healthy? If neither are healthy, do they go back to Johnson, or do they look to Flacco? So many questions, and not nearly enough clarity for a good answer. With that, here are your links to the Jets to start your morning.

NewYorkJets.com - The Roundtable | Reviewing Jets Colts & Looking Ahead to the Rest of 2021

Robby Sabo - The football gods' Mike White plotline reminds NY Jets fans of cruel reality

Michael Nania - Should the Jets start Zach Wilson or Mike White? Making a case for both

Chris Nass - NY Jets should stick with Mike White at QB in Week 10

Paul A. Esden, Jr. - Insider: Jets’ Mike White Has ‘Made Himself a Fortune’

Mark Cannizzaro - Zach Wilson remains Jets' future even if Mike White plays

Christian Agathis - NY Jets: Game-by-game breakdown of Zach Wilson's first 6 starts

Tyler Calvaruso - New York Jets: Trading for Joe Flacco was a waste

Justin Fried - The NY Jets have officially won the Sam Darnold trade

Tyler Calvaruso - New York Jets: Things to know about John Beck

Michael Nania - New York Jets' Michael Carter ranks as one of the NFL's most elusive RBs

Michael Nania - Disappointing numbers display the harsh downfall of the NY Jets' pass rush

Michael Obermuller - 3 Jets Joe Douglas Should Release Before the Season Ends

Here are your missed connections from yesterday.

Here’s the thread about nothing, make sure to check it out!

I hope you all have a safe and wonderful rest of the day!