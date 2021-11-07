SNF: Titans vs Rams Game Thread

Sunday Night Football, Week 9. Tonight the Tennessee Titans visit the Los Angeles Rams.

The 6-2 Tennessee Titans are surging, winners of four straight games since being beaten by the New York Jets a month ago. Unfortunately for the Titans, their best player will miss this game and many games more. All Pro running back Derrick Henry was injured last week, and that will hurt the Titans immensely. Henry is the best running back in the NFL, and the Titans’ offense is more reliant on him than any other NFL offense is reliant on a running back. Without Henry the Titans’ game plans will need to change dramatically, and quarterback Ryan Tannehill will need to carry a lot more of the load. Time will tell if Tannehill and the Titans are up to the challenge.

The 7-1 Los Angeles Rams are in the conversation for the best team in the NFL. They have won four straight games since losing to the Arizona Cardinals a month ago. Led by MVP candidate Matthew Stafford, the Rams’ offense has been cooking. They have scored 26 or more points in 7 of their 8 games. Combine that with a defense that has given up more than 24 points just once this year and you get a Rams team that is very difficult to beat.

It’s the Titans and the Rams on Sunday Night Football.

Enjoy the game everybody.