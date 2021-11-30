Jets Own the 4th and 5th Picks in the 2022 NFL Draft After Week 12

Week 12 of the NFL season is now complete so we can take a look at the Jets’ Draft positioning.

If the season ended today, the Jets would own the fourth and fifth selections in next year’s NFL Draft.

Seattle and the Jets are currently tied for the fourth position with a 3-8 record. The tiebreaker is irrelevant in this case, however, because the Jets own the Seahawks’ first round pick this year from the Jamal Adams trade. (In case you were wondering, the Seattle pick would be number four while the New York pick would be number five).

Seattle and the Jets are both one behind ahead of 2-8 Houston and Jacksonville for the second and third picks this year. Detroit at 0-10-1 currently holds the top spot.

Ironically, the next two picks after the Jets would both belong to the Giants, and the next two picks after them would both belong to Philadelphia if the season ended today. It’s unlikely the final Draft order would be identical to this, but it would be pretty amazing to see three straight situations where a team had a back to back pick in the first round.