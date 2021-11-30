Podcast: Important Finishes for the Jets

There are six weeks left in the season for the Jets. Even though the team finds itself outside the Playoff race currently, these final games have a lot of meaning for a young team. The games are particularly important for some of the key recent Draft picks on the roster.

On today’s podcast I focus on three young Jets players who could use a strong finish to the season. All of them face different pressures. Zach Wilson is trying to show he can lead the franchise into the future. Quinnen Williams is trying to show consistency and that he will be worth picking up the fifth year option. Mekhi Becton needs to show an ability to stay on the field and develop into a cornerstone left tackle. A strong finish to 2021 for all three could raise confidence levels heading into the offseason quite a bit.

Thanks for listening to the show.