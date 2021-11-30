New York Jets Flight Connections 11/30/21

Good morning, Gang Green Nation! I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. The Jets are riding high on Cloud 9 after their latest victory against the Texans. To be honest, it gives me similar vibes to their win against the Titans earlier in the year, only to disappoint in their following game. This week the Jets take on the Eagles, who may be without their starting quarterback Jalen Hurts. If that were to be the case, Gardner Minshew (my personal favorite quarterback) would step in and face the team. For the Jets’ sake, hopefully Minshew is starting. Hurts is a very dynamic player whose dual-threat capabilities could cause tremendous problems for the defense. It’ll be worth keeping an eye on that development to see who the Jets will have to gameplan for when it’s time to play on Sunday. Hopefully it all works out for the team. With that, here are your links to the Jets to start your morning.

Robby Sabo - One small step for the New York Jets, one giant leap for sanity

Connor Hughes - Jets final thoughts: A win’s importance, an evolving coaching staff and the benefit to Elijah Moore and others

Jake Brown - ‘Gang’s All Here’ Podcast Episode 87: Defense Carries Jets to Comeback Win featuring Ian O’Connor

Ethan Greenberg - Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most Snaps in Win Over Texans?

Geoff Magliocchetti - Three stars from New York Jets' win at Houston: Run game, defense shine

Michael Nania - An unlikely duo powered Robert Saleh's defense in Houston

Justin Fried - 3 interesting stats from the NY Jets Week 12 win over the Texans

Geoff Magliocchetti - Zach Wilson did exactly what was needed in Houston

Justin Fried - Grading NY Jets QB Zach Wilson's ugly Week 12 performance

Jack Bell - Notebook | Jets HC Robert Saleh on Zach Wilson: ‘He’s Tough as Nails’

Brian Costello - Jets' Robert Saleh seeing trait he loves from Zach Wilson

SNY - Robert Saleh shares updates on Zach Wilson, Mekhi Becton | Jets News Conference

Brian Costello - Jets still waiting for Zach Wilson progress despite big win

Geoff Magliocchetti - Jets break down rushing outburst in Houston: 'It opened up everything else'

Andrew Golden - Mekhi Becton roasts John Franklin-Myers for his rumbling run in Jets win

Geoff Magliocchetti - New York Jets DE John Franklin-Myers revels in local breakout

Brian Costello - Jets' Robert Saleh deflects on kicker Matt Ammendola's job status

Ethan Greenberg - Jets Activate QB Joe Flacco Off Reserve/Covid-19 List

Here are your missed connections from yesterday.

Here’s the thread about nothing, make sure to check it out!

I hope you all have a safe and wonderful rest of the day!