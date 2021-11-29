MNF: Seahawks vs Football Team Game Thread

Monday Night Football, Week 12. Tonight the Seattle Seahawks visit the Washington Football Team.

The 3-7 Seattle Seahawks come into this game a complete mess, losers of five of their last six games. The Seahawks have been terrible on offense, scoring 20 points or less in five of their last six games. Not to be outdone, the once fearsome Seahawks defense is ranked dead last in the NFL. Russell Wilson injured his finger in October and missed three games. He’s been back a couple of games now and been shockingly bad. It appears Wilson may have rushed back before he was completely healthy. Whatever the reasons, this Seahawks team has been one of the worst teams in the NFL this year, something we’ve never seen in the Russell Wilson era. We’ll see if they can start to turn things around against an underwhelming Washington Football Team.

The 4-6 Washington Football Team has won two straight games after starting the season 2-6. The Football Team was expected to have one of the best defenses in the NFL coming into this year. It hasn’t played out that way. The Football Team’s defense is ranked 25th in the NFL and has given up more passing touchdowns than any defense in the NFL. If Russell Wilson is going to turn his season around, the Football Team seems like a good opponent to start with.

These two teams are not realistically going to be competing for a playoff berth this year, so little is on the line in this game other than draft position. Specifically, the New York Jets’ draft position, as the Jets have the Seahawks’ first round pick in 2022 courtesy of the Jamal Adams trade. So, go Football Team I guess.

It’s the Seahawks and the Football Team in an uninspiring matchup on Monday Night Football.

Enjoy the game everybody.