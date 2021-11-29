Jets Week 12 Game Ball: John Franklin-Myers

The Jets won on Sunday, which means that instead of giving out an anti-game ball, we have the rare opportunity to give out a game ball (or if you prefer an anti-anti-game ball).

Defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers had been on the receiving end of a lot of criticism since receiving a big contract extension earlier in the season. The criticism wasn’t completely unfair. After a very productive start to the season, his performance declined following the payday.

Franklin-Myers answered many of the critics on Sunday. Playing in front of approximately 50 friends and family members, Franklin-Myers tipped a pass on the first Houston drive of the game, intercepted it, and returned it 32 yards. This helped the Jets avoid an early deficit. All season long the team has allowed points on the first drive and put the offense into an early hole before it stepped onto the field. While the Texans did eventually jump out to a 14-3 lead, the interception allowed the Jets to claim some early momentum which lasted until an interception.

Franklin-Myers added a pair of sacks later in the game. The second came at a critical juncture. With the Texans owning that 14-3 lead and their offense rolling after a pair of touchdowns, his sack of Tyrod Taylor essentially ended a drive. The Texans would not score again.

John Franklin-Myers gets my game ball this week.

Who gets yours?