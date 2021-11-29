Podcast: Jets Overcome an Inconsistent Zach Wilson to Beat Texans

The New York Jets got their third win of the season on Sunday as they defeated the Houston Texans 21-14. This was the team’s first win on the road this season. Away from home the Jets have had issues playing competitive football prior to this game. Of course the quality of the opposition helped in this one.

Despite the win, many Jets fans don’t feel great about things today. That is likely due to the play of Zach Wilson. Wilson returned to the lineup after missing four games with a knee injury and was erratic.

The good news was the Jets defense dominated in the second half. The team was also able to get the run game going on offense to propel the victory.

On today’s podcast I give my thoughts on what happened in this victory, both the positive and the negative.

Thanks as always for listening to the show.