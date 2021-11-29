Jets Open As 7 Point Underdogs vs Eagles

The New York Jets beat the Houston Texans yesterday to improve their record to 3-8 on the year. The defense found its footing after a rough start and completely shut down the Texans in the second half. The running game got going as well, as the Jets ran for a season high 157 yards. Together the defense and running game were enough to overcome a rough return to action by Zach Wilson. It wasn’t a pretty win, but beggars can’t be choosers.

Now the Jets prepare for a game against the Philadelphia Eagles, a team the Jets have never beaten. The Eagles have beaten the Jets 11 straight times, dating back to their first encounter in 1973.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Eagles are 7 point road favorites against the Jets on Sunday. That is a large spread for a road team. It means that bettors think the Eagles are about 10 points better than the Jets on a neutral field. While many Jets fans are viewing this as a “winnable” game, the betting public does not concur. For bettors, a Jets win next Sunday would be a pretty big upset.

At this point it’s difficult to point to a single game left on the schedule that the Jets “should” win. Can they win? Of course. Should they be favored in any remaining games? That’s questionable. Perhaps we can point to the Jaguars game. Perhaps. If the defense builds on their second half performance against the Texans, and if Zach Wilson starts to get it together, and if the running game continues what it started against the Texans, then sure, the Jets will eventually start to be favored. But that’s a lot of ifs. It could happen, but it’s probably not the way to bet.

The Moneyline odds are New York Jets +240/ Philadelphia Eagles -305.

The Over/Under for the game is 45.5.

What do you think Jets fans? Will the Jets beat the odds in this game?