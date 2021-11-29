New York Jets Flight Connections 11/29/21

Good morning, Gang Green Nation! I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. Shout out to Mr. Wells for holding down the fort over the weekend as usual. The Jets came away with a victory over the Houston Texans yesterday, to the score of 21-14. They did so in spite of Zach Wilson, who didn’t look much better than any of his previous outings this season. The defense played tremendously and really put the clamps on the Texans offense in the second half of the game. If this game showed anything, it’s that this team does have the potential to be good. They just need their 2nd overall selection to play up to his potential, and his draft capital. If he can’t get it together in the next few games, we could have a deja vu moment. We’ll see what happens next week as the team takes on the Eagles next week. With that, here are your links to the Jets to start your morning off right.

