Jets vs. Texans and Week 12 on TV in New York

FOX has a doubleheader today while CBS will show a single game to each region.

If you live in the New York area, you will see:

Jets at Texans early on CBS

Eagles at Giants early on FOX

Rams at Packers late on FOX

Kickoff time between the Jets and the Texans in Houston is scheduled for 1:00 pm Eastern. Spero Dedes and Jay Feely will call the game for CBS.

It should come as no surprise that today’s game has a limited broadcast footprint. The 2-8 record of both teams and CBS only showing a single game today are the two primary contributors. Outside of New York, the game will only be shown on CBS affiliates in the Eastern part of the state of Texas. These markets include Houston, Waco, Corpus Christi, and Austin. Elsewhere you will need to depend on NFL Sunday Ticket.

The entire nation will see Browns at Ravens tonight on NBC and Seahawks at Washington tomorrow night on ESPN.