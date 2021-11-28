Jets vs Texans Second Half Thread

The first half of the New York Jets game against the Houston Texans is in the books, and the Jets are trailing the Texans 14 - 11.

The Jets began the game on defense and provided little resistance as the Texans drove right down the field. Just as it looked like the Texans were going to score, John Franklin-Myers made a huge play, tipping a pass to himself for an interception. The Jets then got the ball down inside the 10 yard line before having to settle for a field goal and an early 3 - 0 lead.

On the Jets’ next possession Zach Wilson made one of his ill-advised decisions, trying to make a shovel pass on the run when his intended target had his back turned. This turned into a Texans’ interception with the ball inside the Jets 25 yard line as the first quarter came to an end. The Texans punched the ball in on 3rd down to take a 7 -3 lead.

From there the Jets had an ugly three and out and the Texans got the ball right back. A long touchdown pass to Brandin Cooks gave the Texans a 14 - 3 lead as the Jets defense, outside of a handful of sacks, showed little ability to slow down one of the worst offenses in the NFL.

The Jets eventually pulled to within three points at 14 - 11 on a long touchdown drive capped off with a Josh Johnson two point conversion.

The Jets go into the second half trailing the Texans by 3 points.

Enjoy the second half everyone.