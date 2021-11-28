Final Score: Jets 21, Texans 14

In the New York Jets’ 11th game of the 2021 season the Jets defeated the Houston Texans, 21 - 14.

The Jets opened the game on defense and quickly succumbed to one of the worst offenses in the NFL. The Texans drove right down into scoring position, but the Jets were saved by a huge play by John Franklin-Myers. JFM tipped the ball to himself for an interception and the Jets were in business. A short Jets drive resulted in a field goal and a quick 3 - 0 lead. It would not last.

The Texans dominated play for most of the rest of the first half, scoring two touchdowns to take a 14 - 3 lead and completely shutting down a lifeless Jets offense. Late in the half the Jets finally put a nice drive together for a touchdown and a two point conversion. That made the score 14 - 11 at the half.

The Jets opened the second half on offense. They proceeded to embark on a long touchdown drive to take a 18 - 14 lead. After a Texans drive stalled out, the Jets then went on another long drive and closed out the third quarter knocking on the door, in range for another score. Matt Ammendola missed a 42 yard field goal attempt to open the 4th quarter. That miss may well cost the struggling Ammendola his job.

Ammendola managed to tack on a short 31 yard field goal late in the fourth quarter for a 21 - 14 Jets lead. The Jets defense made a big stop on 4th and two on the ensuing Texans drive to turn the ball over on downs. The Jets then ran most of the clock out before the Texans took over with just 20 seconds left. The Texans failed to do much with those 20 seconds and the Jets had themselves a win on the road. With the win the Jets go to 3-8 on the year.

We’ll will provide a more in depth recap a little later on. In the meantime leave your comments on the game below.