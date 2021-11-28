Jets vs Texans Game Thread

It’s week 12 of the NFL season and the New York Jets are on the road to face the Houston Texans.

The Jets are coming off a closer than usual 24 - 17 loss to the Miami Dolphins last week. It was a rare competitive game for the Jets, but they still were never all that close to victory as the game wound down. This week the Jets get Zach Wilson back under center, and we get to see if he has benefited from his time off after suffering a knee injury a month ago.

Wilson and the Jets will face a Houston Texans team coming off a shocking upset of the Tennessee Titans after losing their prior eight games. The Texans have an atrocious offense. They have scored 9 or fewer points in five of their last seven games. If the Jets defense can’t thrive against this offense, they can’t thrive, period. On the other hand, the Texans field a good, opportunistic pass defense which has the 4th most interceptions in the NFL. This Texans’ defense could pose problems for Zach Wilson and the Jets passing game. The Jets can’t afford another turnover fest if they hope to emerge with a victory today.

It’s the New York Jets and the Houston Texans in a game which has importance mostly for draft position for these two teams. Please leave your comments in the section cleverly marked “comments” below. Enjoy the game everybody.