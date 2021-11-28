Week 12 Late Games Open Thread

Week 12 of the NFL season continues with just three late afternoon games. Perhaps the best of the bunch features the Los Angeles Rams visiting the Green Bay Packers.

The 7-3 Los Angeles Rams come into this game off two straight double digit losses to the Tennessee Titans and the San Francisco 49ers, respectively. The Rams did not score more than 16 points in either game, after scoring 26 or more in all but one of their prior eight games. In addition, the Rams gave up 28 and 31 points in the last two games after giving up 24 or less in seven of the prior eight contests. In short, the Rams are suddenly searching for answers on both sides of the ball. They will need to come up with those answers on the road against a very good Green Bay Packers team today.

The 8-3 Packers come into this game losers of two out of their last three games following a seven game winning streak. One of those losses came with Aaron Rodgers sidelined with COVID-19. Rodgers is back, and with him the Packers are a much better team. We’ll see if they are good enough to defeat an outstanding Rams team. This has the potential to be one of the best games of the year, and a possible preview of the NFC Championship game.

Elsewhere in the late games, the Los Angeles Chargers and the Denver Broncos duke it out in an AFC West showdown, and the Minnesota Vikings clash with the San Francisco 49ers.

Enjoy the games everybody. Use this thread to comment on whichever late afternoon games catch your fancy.