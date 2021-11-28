SNF: Ravens vs Browns Game Thread

Sunday Night Football, Week 12. Tonight the Cleveland Browns visit the Baltimore Ravens.

The 6-5 Cleveland Browns come into this game off an ugly 13 - 10 win over the winless Detroit Lions last week. The Browns offense has all but disappeared lately. The Browns have scored 17 points or less in five of their last six contests. Baker Mayfield has struggled mightily at quarterback, and the Browns’ running game has not been enough to compensate. The only thing keeping the Browns afloat has been an excellent defense, ranked 4th in the NFL.

The 7-3 Baltimore Ravens come into this game off an ugly 16 - 10 win over the Chicago Bears. That win came without Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who missed the game due to an illness. Jackson will be back for tonight’s game, and the Ravens’ offense should be back to its usual level of production. The Ravens rank 3rd in the NFL in offense. They uncharacteristically have struggled on defense, ranking 25th in the NFL. The way to beat the Ravens is through the passing game, where the Ravens defense ranks a dismal 31st in the NFL. Unfortunately for the Browns, the passing game isn’t exactly a strength.

This is an important game for both teams. The Browns are looking to stay above .500 on the year and perhaps climb out of last place in the division. The Ravens are looking to improve to 8-3 and solidify their hold on first place in the tough AFC North division.

It’s the Browns and the Ravens in a game with major playoff ramifications for both teams on Sunday Night Football.

