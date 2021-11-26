Jets fan confidence somehow rose after ugly loss to Miami

It is time for our weekly check in with SB Nation Reacts. Each week SB Nation polls NFL fans about league issues and their favorite team.

When last we left SB Nation Reacts, Jets fans were not feeling confident. Only one-third viewed the team’s current trajectory positively.

One week later, the Jets added a loss to a 3-7 division rival. Surely that would make the confidence rating drop even further, right?

Apparently not. This week 48% of Jets fans polled expressed confidence in the team’s direction, a 15% increase from last week’s 33%.

There are only two plausible explanations I see.

As brilliant as our SB Nation Reacts polls are, they are not scientific. A move like this could be meaningless in the long run.

It is also possible that Jets fans were so starved for competitive football that they came away from last week’s game feeling better about things, even though the Jets played terribly.

To join our SB Nation Reacts surveys, sign up below.