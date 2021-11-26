Podcast: Jets vs. Texans Preview

The Jets visit Houston this weekend for a game against the Texans. Both teams enter this game with a 2-8 record. The teams enter this game on a very different note. The Jets have a three game losing streak while Houston is coming off a shocking win against the Titans.

On today’s podcast I preview the game. This is important for the Jets. Rookie quarterback Zach Wilson returns to the lineup after missing four games with a knee injury. The team is looking to show progress. No progress is more important than that of the quarterback. Has sitting for a month done Wilson well? We will find out on Sunday. The Jets defense also needs to be a lot better. There might be talent issues on the unit, but basic execution has been lacking in recent weeks leading to breakdowns. I discuss all of this and more on today’s show.

Thanks for listening.