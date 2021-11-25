Bills vs Saints Game Thread

We have a Thanksgiving Day tripleheader today. Wrapping up the action we have the Buffalo Bills visiting the New Orleans Saints.

The 6-4 Buffalo Bills come into this game looking to right the ship. After a hot 4-1 start to the season, the Bills have dropped three of their last five games and suddenly find themselves staring up at the New England Patriots in the AFC East standings. The Bills, a trendy preseason Super Bowl pick, feature the NFL’s #1 defense and #5 offense, yet somehow are barely better than a .500 football team. A win tonight against the Saints could be just the thing the Bills need to go on a closing run towards the playoffs.

The 5-5 New Orleans Saints come into this game heading straight down. Since starting quarterback Jameis Winston went down for the season with an injury the Saints have not won a game. With career backup Trevor Siemian under center the Saints have lost three straight games and are in jeopardy of falling out of playoff contention. A loss to the Bils tonight would put a major dent in the Saints’ postseason prospects.

It’s the Bills and the Saints to close out the Thanksgiving Day slate.

Enjoy the game everybody.