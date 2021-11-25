Cowboys vs Raiders Game Thread

Continuing our Thanksgiving tripleheader, we have the Las Vegas Raiders visiting the Dallas Cowboys in the second game of the day.

The 5-5 Las Vegas Raiders come into this game on the verge of collapse. After starting the season ripping off three consecutive wins, the Raiders have fallen on hard times. They have lost three straight and five of their last seven games to drop to .500 on the season. A loss to the Cowboys today would put them below .500 for the year and in serious jeopardy of missing the playoffs. The Raiders offense has disappeared in recent weeks. They have scored 16 points or less in each of their last three games. Another performance like that will likely spell doom against the Cowboys.

The 7-3 Dallas Cowboys come into this game suddenly struggling after looking like a Super Bowl contender most of the year. After starting the year 6-1, the Cowboys have lost two of their last three games. Their #1 ranked offense has vanished in those losses, scoring just 9 and 16 points in the two recent losses. If the Cowboys can’t find a way to get back to their high scoring ways, a once promising season might just slip away from them.

It’s the Raiders and the Cowboys in a game with major post-season implications for both teams on Thanksgiving Day.

Enjoy the game everybody.