New York Jets Flight Connections 11/25/21

Good morning, Gang Green Nation! I hope you’re all having a great start to the day, and are having a happy Thanksgiving if you celebrate it. Today we are treated with three different NFL games to distract you from potential troublesome in-laws. There’s nothing much at stake for Jets fans to watch, besides a potential Buffalo loss, so we can all relax and enjoy the day. On the Jets side of things, the team will look to bounce back in a big way against the Houston Texans, who have been struggling with their own issues. The rest of the season will say a lot about the team’s young quarterback, so let’s hope he’s able to shine. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning off right.

Ethan Greenberg - Elijah Moore Led NFL WRs with 91.9 PFF Grade in Week 11

Robby Sabo - NY Jets defense fails miserably in big 3rd and 4 vs. Dolphins | Film

Michael Nania - 2 great defensive adjustments the Jets made vs. Miami

Ethan Greenberg - 3 Things to Know | Jets at Texans

NewYorkJets.com - Jets Injury Report | Week 12 at Texans - Wednesday

Randy Lange - Zach Wilson on Starting for Jets vs. Texans: 'Awesome' to Be 'Back with the Guys'

Zach Braziller - Zach Wilson making changes ahead of Jets return

Ian O'Connor - Jets' Zach Wilson needs to start playing like franchise QB

Brian Costello - Joe Douglas' Jets moves, reviewed: Zach Wilson, Sam Darnold

Ian Roddy - NFL media personality thinks the Jets 'whiffed' on Robert Saleh hire

Geoff Magliocchetti - The case against the New York Jets tanking in 2021

Jack Bell - Jets Transition Without Injured RB Michael Carter

SNY - Elijah Moore taking off for Jets, could he jump Corey Davis as top option? | Jets Game Plan

Michael Nania - This big Mike LaFleur adjustment sparked the Jets' offensive outburst

Justin Fried - NY Jets legend Nick Mangold snubbed from Hall of Fame semifinalists list

Geoff Magliocchetti - Jets appear to reopen kicking competition with practice squad addition

Ethan Greenberg - Jets Sign QB James Morgan to Practice Squad

Ethan Greenberg - Jets Sign FB Nick Bawden to Active Roster

