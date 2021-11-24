New York Jets Flight Connections 11/24/21

Good morning, Gang Green Nation! I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. It looks like Zach Wilson will start in Week 12 for the Jets after all. Jets quarterbacks Joe Flacco and Mike White will miss Week 12, as both players have been deemed close contacts and are now in Covid-19 protocol. While the Texans may seem like a get-right game for the rookie quarterback, the Texans have been playing good football of late - especially on the defensive side of the ball. The team just beat the Tennessee Titans and with Tyrod Taylor back, the Texans offense could cause some problems as well. It’ll be an interesting development to see how the game turns out. We’ll see if Wilson has the goods, because patience isn’t going to come quickly with him from fans after his performances in the previous games. With that, here are your links to the Jets to start your morning.

Ethan Greenberg - First Look | Jets at Texans

Michael Nania - Zach Wilson to make his return vs. Texans (Report)

Geoff Magliocchetti - COVID protocols remove Joe Flacco, Mike White from Houston trip

Joey Chandler - Despite loss, Jets’ C.J. Mosley says defense made ‘small step in positivity’ vs. Dolphins

Vitor Paiva - 4 great play designs by Jets OC Mike LaFleur vs. Dolphins | Film

Vitor Paiva - Joe Flacco, Jets offense left a lot of points on the field vs. Dolphins | Film

Chris Nass - NY Jets Fantasy Football: Winners and Losers from Week 11

Jack Bell - Jets HC Robert Saleh: It’s ‘Going to Be Awesome When This Thing Gets Flipped’

Randy Lange - Bryce Hall Is One of the 'Exciting Pieces' Trying to 'Flip' These Young Jets

Michael Nania - Elijah Moore is proving that he's an outside WR, not a slot

NewYorkJets.com - The Official Jets Podcast Recap | Elijah Moore's Ceiling, Justin Hardee Tells His Remarkable Story & More

Andy Vasquez - 2022 NFL Draft order: Where will the NY Jets pick?

Garrett Ballard - 2022 NFL Draft: New York Jets targets in the first round

Daniel Kelly - Why the New York Jets shouldn't draft LSU CB Derek Stingley Jr.

Michael Nania - Bill Parcells: Jets 'definitely' would've drafted Peyton Manning in 1997

Ethan Greenberg - Jets Sign K Alex Kessman to Practice Squad

Paul A. Edsen, Jr. - Rex Ryan Does Full 180 on Jets’ Robert Saleh After Private Phone Call

