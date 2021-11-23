Report: Zach Wilson to Start at QB for Jets Sunday vs. Texans

Zach Wilson will return to the starting lineup for the Jets on Sunday against the Texans per Connor Hughes.

Wilson missed four games with a sprained PCL. The Jets went 1-3 in those games.

The Jets couldn’t have found a softer landing spot on paper for Wilson’s return than a game against Houston. This seems like the type of game where he would be set up for success. (Conversely, a poor performance in this game would be difficult to explain away.)

A great deal of this season for the Jets is based on Wilson’s development. After some early struggles, he has had plenty of time to watch from the sidelines and clear his head. I think it’s fair to say Wilson’s ability to make progress will do a lot to determine whether or not the final seven games of the season are a success.

Wilson will be backed up by Josh Johnson in the game as Mike White has tested positive for COVID-19, and Joe Flacco has been placed on the COVID-19 list as a close contact.