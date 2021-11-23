Jets Injury Update: Michael Carter to Miss Time With Ankle Sprain

Jets running back Michael Carter was on the way to a big game Sunday when he left with an apparent ankle injury.

Head coach Robert Saleh updated his status on Monday and indicated Carter will miss more than one week with a low grade high ankle sprain.

Coach Saleh says RB Michael Carter will miss a couple weeks with a mild high ankle sprain. pic.twitter.com/vO4JwbXQ1X — New York Jets (@nyjets) November 22, 2021

This hurts the team, but I think it might be tougher on the fanbase. With the Jets in the middle of a rough year, there aren’t many reasons to look forward to games at this point. The development of players like Carter is one of the few reasons to get excited. He has really come along as the season has progressed. While there still are other young players to watch for the sake of development, namely Elijah Moore, Carter’s loss will be felt.

Saleh had less information on the status of Zach Wilson, the most important young player on the roster.

An update on QB Zach Wilson from Coach Saleh. pic.twitter.com/kX9liPp0Xt — New York Jets (@nyjets) November 22, 2021

We all anxiously await the final word tomorrow morning.