Jets Thanksgiving Podcast Mailbag

I hope you are having a restful and relaxing holiday week. If you are traveling, please be safe out there. Hopefully I can provide you with a few minutes of entertainment during your trip with my podcasting ventures.

Usually our weekly podcast mailbag comes on Wednesday, but the holiday week has led me to reconfigure the schedule. Instead the mailbag will be on Tuesday this week. Thanks to everybody who sent in questions on the early mailbag.

Today we look at how bad it is for Joe Douglas that the roster lacks any obvious Pro Bowl players, why I am so annoyed by the lack of a competent kicker on the team, what to make of CJ Mosley’s recent struggles, why Denzel Mims can’t seem to get onto the field, and how long it takes to learn systems for players on offense and defense.

Thanks as always for listening to the show.