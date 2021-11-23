2021 NFL Power Rankings, Week 12: Fish Fillet

The New York Jets lost again last Sunday, this time to the Miami Dolphins, 24 - 17. On the plus side, the Jets defense held the Dolphins to a respectable score, and the Jets did not get blown out for a change. Elijah Moore had a standout performance. On the minus side, this was a bad Dolphins team the Jets faced, at home. At some point the Jets need to start winning home games against bad teams.

The Jets record under head coach Robert Saleh fell to 2-8. How did the power rankings feel about this loss? Let’s find out.

Pro Football Network

29) New York Jets It’s a coin flip to decide who is worst between the Texans, Jets, and Jaguars. Luckily, the Texans play New York next week, and the Jaguars follow the week after! But even then, we won’t really have a clue because any of these teams can go out and beat a contender on a weekly basis. That is because every NFL team is afraid to be great in 2021. The Jets are statistically the worst defense in the NFL on a per-play basis, and they’re the sixth-worst offensive team. Additionally, we have no clue who will be their signal-caller next week.

Sports Illustrated

(tie)30. New York Jets (2–8) Last week: Loss vs. Miami, 24–17 Next week: at Houston Really, there’s no shame in starting Joe Flacco. But there is shame in giving up 24 points to that Dolphins offense in your own building.

New York Post

31. New York Jets, 2-7 (30) Matt Ammendola missed two field goals and John Franklin-Myers committed a costly roughing the passer penalty in the red zone, so the Jets squandered a winnable game against the Dolphins. Over the last three years, the Jets have had eight different quarterbacks play and six start. And defense is the bigger problem! What a mess.

USA Today

30. Jets (30): Their last divisional win came in 2019 ... meaning they’ve lost 10 straight against AFC East.

ESPN

31. New York Jets (2-8) Previous ranking: 29 Most vibrant Thanksgiving memory: The Butt Fumble in 49-19 loss to the Patriots on Nov. 22, 2012 It’s a no-brainer: The Butt Fumble — and it goes beyond the slapstick nature of the play. The play came to symbolize a dysfunctional period in the Jets’ history. A few weeks after the play, Sanchez was benched, and it effectively ended his run as the Jets’ starting quarterback. After the season, also remembered for the failed Tim Tebow experiment, GM Mike Tannenbaum was fired. He was replaced by John Idzik, whose relationship with holdover coach Rex Ryan eventually turned toxic. In some ways, the franchise hasn’t recovered from the Butt Fumble, the disastrous 2012 season and its fallout.

What do you think? Where should the Jets rank in the NFL power rankings?