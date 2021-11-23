New York Jets Flight Connections 11/23/21

Good morning, Gang Green Nation! I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. Shout out to Mr. Wells for holding down the fort over the weekend, and yesterday due to my forgetfulness. The Jets came close, but were unable to put the Dolphins away in Week 11. The kicker position may be a problem for the Jets, as Ammendola missed a few (albeit long) kicks in that game. He’s now 2-7 on attempts 40+ yards, which isn’t going to cut it in the NFL. The Jets should bring in competition and look to improve. On top of that, the team suffered a loss as RB Michael Carter will be out for a couple weeks with a high ankle sprain. Thankfully it’s nothing serious, as the rookie was starting to come on strong in the second-half of the year. The Jets’ young players seem to be coming along, and that’s what you’re looking for in a rebuild year. Let’s hope it continues going forward. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.

