MNF: Giants vs Buccaneers Game Thread

Monday Night Football, Week 11. Tonight the New York Giants visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The 3-6 New York Giants come into this game off a 23 - 16 win over the Las Vegas Raiders last week. The Giants defense has improved markedly of late, allowing 20 points or less in three straight games. The offense, on the other hand, is still a work in progress. The Giants haven’t scored more than 29 points in any game this season. They have scored 20 points or less in five out of nine games. It’s tough to win in the NFL that way. Tonight the Giants get Saquon Barkley back after a long absence due to injury. Perhaps Barkley can help get the Giants offense going.

The 6-3 Tampa Bay Buccaneers come into this game suddenly reeling, losers of two straight after winning six of their first seven games this season. The Buccaneers vaunted offense has been held in check recently, while the defense has suddenly sprung leaks. Perhaps a bout with the Giants is just the tonic this team needs to stop the bleeding. History between Tom Brady and the Giants, however, might suggest otherwise.

It’s the Giants and the Buccaneers on Monday Night Football.

Enjoy the game everybody.