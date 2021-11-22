Jets Currently Own Two Top Five Picks in 2022 NFL Draft

It’s time for our weekly check in for NFL Draft positioning.

The Jets own two first round picks in the 2022 NFL Draft, their own and the one that came from Seattle in the Jamal Adams trade. Both of those picks are currently in the top five according to Tankathon.

The Jets’ own pick would currently be second overall. The team is tied with Jacksonville and Houston with a 2-8 record. The Jets, however, own the tiebreaker with an easier strength of schedule.

Seattle’s loss to the Cardinals yesterday dropped them to 3-7. That puts the Seahawks right below the Jets, Jaguars, and Texans. Seattle is currently tied with the Bears (whose pick belongs to the Giants thanks to the Justin Fields trade) but owns the strength of schedule tiebreaker for the fifth overall pick. The Giants themselves are a half game behind these teams for pick five. They play tonight against Tampa Bay.